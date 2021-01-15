As gov, deputy, others lay wreath in honour of fallen heroes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for support from corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians to support family members of ex-service personnel who died fighting for Nigeria unity.

Sanwo-Olu, however, assured that all sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in keeping the nation united will continue to be recognised and honoured by his administration and place as priority welfare of the Nigerian ex-Servicemen.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Friday, at the “Laying of Wreath” Ceremony to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Lagos.

The governor stressed that retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as their immediate family members must not be left to suffer in retirement, noting that some of them paid a supreme price fighting for a united Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, Sanwo-Olu said, “The annual event according to Governor Sanwo-Olu was in memory of the fallen heroes and a significant way of encouraging serving security officers that their labour for the citizens of the country is not in vain.

The Governor said, “We want our officers to know that their efforts in keeping the peace and unity of our dear country, Nigeria is not in vain. The fact that they paid the supreme price for all of us to be alive is a gesture that we cannot trivialize but always appreciate.

“I want to commend our officers, the military and the Nigerian Police and most especially the men of the Legion for making this parade and Armed Forces Remembrance Day event a success.”

Sanwo-0lu stated that the annual event is a testimonial and a yearly ritual of showing appreciation to God that in spite of all we have gone through as a nation we’re able to observe this year’s event in strict observant of all necessary safety protocols.

While calling for support from corporate world, Sanwo-Olu said, “As a government, we will continue to modestly support the welfare of our heroes and identify with your cause. We will continue to ensure that we bring succour and relief to the gallant officers that have served this country at one point in time or the other.”

The main event for Armed Forces Remembrance Day is held every January 15, during which military and paramilitary parades are held to commemorate the gallantry of servicemen and ex-personnel.

The 2021 edition came to a climax with a symbolic parade and laying of wreath by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi as well as the leadership of the various security outfits, and religious leaders in the country.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi thanked the security personnel for rising above all limiting factors to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful in spite of all odds.

He commended the state governor for several interventions and lofty gestures extended to the security outfits in the State, saying that the priority accorded the welfare of the officers of the Armed Forces has helped in the built-up peace being enjoyed by residents of the state.

Also speaking at the event, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu promised a robust security for residents going forward, just as he revealed that officers of the command are more encouraged to continue to carry out their lawful activities across the state.

He said, “Just yesterday (Friday) , we held the security council meeting where we reviewed our plans. This year, we are going to improve on the security strategies put in place during the last festive celebrations, “the Police Commissioner assured the citizens.

Odumosu stated that just as the entire metropolis was kept safe before, during and after the Yuletide celebrations, “members of the Police Force are now better prepared to foil every attempt to disrupt peace in the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria