Oba Darasimi

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has denied being the one behind the 2023 presidential campaign posters that flooded parts of Ebonyi State and social media.

The posters, powered by a group known as ‘Nigerians Ask for Anyim’ has both Facebook and Twitter identity as piusanyim2023, while its websites read www.nigeriaask4anyim.org and info@nigeriansask4anyim.org.

Tagged ‘Progress 2023’, the campaign posters which have gone viral, have different shades of the former SGF’s picture.

It was, however, learnt that the ‘Nigerians Ask for Anyim 2023 campaign organization’ is being championed by a former House of Reps member from Ebonyi state.

The group, it was said, is currently on a membership drive and has been registering people online as members.

Anyim has in a statement dissociated himself from the said campaign posters enjoined Nigerians to disregard them, stating that, “they are not from me.”

Anyim, who was also a former Senate President said, “As a law-abiding citizen, I am fully aware that it is not the time for a campaign for 2023 elections.

“The government at the federal level has spent only a year and seven months out of four-year term, grappling with issues of governance and so should not be distracted”.

He further enjoined the general public to disregard such posters and or publications, as such is not from him.

Anyim hasn’t been one of the biggest voices from the South East agitating for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

He had once said that it was time for the region to produce the president of the country.

In a lecture he delivered at the sixth World Igbo Summit held at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State last year December, Anyim, who was the SGF under Goodluck Jonathan administration, had said southeast has not produced a president for the nation since the end of the civil war in 1970 nd it would be unfair to overlook the region in 2023.