By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A political movement for the actualization of Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition, PYB FRONTIERS has called on the people of Nigeria to rally round the Governor to ensure that he succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the group, Hans Mohammed in a statement yesterday said the group has commenced consultation activities that will ensure the governor got the APC ticket.

He noted that the Governor, in the areas of security, qualitative education, qualitative healthcare delivery, and particularly the management of the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the state was outstanding.

Mohammed noted that the governor has won both national and international awards for adequate security of lives and property of the citizens of Kogi state, saying that giving him a higher responsibility would be most appropriate.

“In the management of scarce resources, the governor has done very well. This has earned him two awards from states fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability for two consecutive years.

“In agricultural development, the Governor has also scored a first, by building a multi-million naira rice mill at Ejiba in Yagba West Local government area of the state. This has created employment opportunity for the people of the state.

“Look at the unity he has brought to the different ethnic groups in Kogi through his appointments and spread of projects across the three Senatorial districts of the state. This is why we are calling on him to vie for the seat of the president, so he can equally unite the people of Nigeria. He is a bridge-builder.”

They maintained that a Bello led presidency would be an added advantage to Nigeria and Nigerians as he would be able to build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group resolved to work hard in making sure that Governor Yahaya Bello emerges as president in 2023, just as it did in 2019 Governorship election for the Governor’s second term bid.

