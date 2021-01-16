Oba Darasimi An Igbo group Pan Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition, PANPIEC, has advised former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to jettison their ambitions to vie for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

The called on all Nigerians to support the realisation of Nigeria presidential project that will eventually throw up an indigene of South-East in 2023 as the number one man in the country .

The body made the call after a meeting between the Coalition and a northern group, Arewa Power Shift Movement, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Coalition noted that power shifting to Igbo land in 2023 will end the wounds of the civil war, calling on all Nigerians to support the realisation of Nigeria Presidential project in 2023.

“We want to enjoin those who have ambition to run for the presidency in 2023 but are not from South East to forget about that idea. Everyone should try and support candidates from the east; there are many qualified Igbos to take up the calling and Nigerians should choose among them,” the group said.

On his part, the leader of Arewa Power Shift Movement, Mallam Dahiru Imam, noted that the North has a sense of justice and will support Ndigbo in 2023.

He however called on Ndigbo to put their acts together, regretting the cacophony in Ohanaeze Ndigbo after their election in Owerri.

The Arewa leader wondered why Ohanaeze election would generate the level of discord it did and noted that such outcome is worrying to other Nigerians especially with the agitation for Ndigbo to produce the next Nigeria President.

He also asked Ndigbo to look into the agitation for Biafra which also frightens the rest of Nigeria.

