Atiku Abubakar

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Leaders of groups of local hunters, traditional barbers, and blacksmiths in Kaduna have declared support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The leaders who rose from a meeting on Wednesday said Nigerians were greatly disturbed by the alarming rate of insecurity which they believed, an Atiku presidency would be capable of nipping in the bud.

The groups who spoke through their leaders, Aminu Sarkin Fulani, Mohammed Kabiru, and Bashir Sani, said having served two-term as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has the experience and expertise to restore peace in Nigeria’s troubled spots and make the country much more attractive for foreign investment.

“Our forum comprised of individuals that have a direct biological link to various cultural heritages. We are calling on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to contest, again, in 2023 and we shall mobilize support for him across the federation.”

” He is tested and trusted. His resilience and doggedness in politics are legendary. We pledge our total support and loyalty, believing he would be a good successor to Buhari who will restore Nigeria to ultimate peace, ” they said.

The leaders expressed confidence that Atiku as president will use his international connection in Europe, Mideast, and Asia to further boost international trade between

Nigeria and the world.

” We are calling on those aspiring for the presidency in 2023 to shelve their ambition and rally round Atiku Abubakar, who is best prepared for the number one seat in Nigeria, come 2023,” they said.