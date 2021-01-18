Dayo Adeyeye, a former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, has urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to prevail on those aspiring to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari from South-West to shelve their ambition for the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Senator Adeyeye spoke in Ile-Ife when he led members of South-West Agenda for 2023 on a courtesy visit to the Ooni in his palace.

The former Senate spokesperson explained that Tinubu had not directed the group to canvas for him ahead of 2023, but said members of SWAGA decided to mobilise support for the ex-governor because he has the capacity to bring the presidency to the South-West.

Adeyeye said, “We plead with the Ooni and other Yoruba monarchs to ensure unity within the race. Whoever that should be talked to, should be talked to and ensure that a capable candidate is fielded.

“Some northern elements want to use some Yoruba people to divide the South-West region. Help us prevail on those that want to contest to shelf the idea. Asiwaju is capable to bring presidency to South-West.”

Reacting, Oba Ogunwusi urged the politicians working for Tinubu to become president to deploy wisdom and avoid arbitrary use of power.

Ooni said, “Asiwaju Tinubu is a very great descendant of Oduduwa. He’s such a unique Yoruba son and we are always proud of him. He is popular and known for uprightness.

“But first, I want to challenge all politicians here this afternoon to first go and work on yourselves, you must be united if you are indeed for the Yoruba race.”

