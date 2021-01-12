Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The National Advisory Council, NAC, of the Asiwaju National Students Support Organisation, ANSSO, has constituted national, zonal and state executive committees for the organisation.

According to the Chairman of the Advisory Council, Mr John Abbah, the group was formed by a body of patriotic Nigerian students, who cut across the federation, and who was passionate about the development of Nigeria through good and effective leadership.

He said the group found the former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as possessing the requirements of a modern Nigerian leader, thereby drumming support for his presidential ambition.

Abbah charged the leadership to be up and doing in seeing that all that was required were put in place to enable all students across the federation key into the all-important vision.

Apart from Abbah, other members of the NAC are Adeyemi Azeez Amoo, Secretary, Hon. Akanbi Afonja, Malam Ibrahim Ibrahim, Hon. Tayo Sanyaolu, Hon.Esinrogunjo Musbau, Comrade Bala Mohammed Oshoke,

Hon. Adebogun Adedayo, Hon. Onyedika Agbo, and Comrade Mukhtar Akosh.

Comrade Giwa Murtala Moore heads the National Executive Committee as the National Coordinator, while members and leaders were appointed for states and geopolitical zones in the country.

