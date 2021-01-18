A former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha , has said it has become expedient for a new political movement to emerge because of the uninteresting state of affairs in the polity.

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said politicians of like minds across all political parties are regrouping to form an alliance that is capable of rescuing the nation from the current abyss.

Okorocha had, during a recent visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stirred controversy when he called for the good people in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite.

Specifically, he declared that the nation needed “political reengineering, saying individuals define parties; not the other way round.

“The movement for a new Nigeria has begun and we must come together. I mean progressive Nigerians to make the country work”, Okorocha said.

Asked if the promise of the new political movement for a new Nigeria will be different from that of the APC in 2015, he explained that the APC was hurriedly formed to take power from the PDP.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the political coalition was being spearheaded by people with proven track record of achievements and public spirit, adding that the era of allowing people who do not have genuine love for the unity and progress of the country to hijack power, was gone.

His words: “APC was a hurried arrangement; it was hurriedly formed to take power when the then government was drifting. APC would have been better until people who were not members of the party; people who came for congratulatory message hijacked the party and became Lords”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, who gave a veiled confirmation of his 2023 Presidential ambition, said that “the issue is not about APC or PDP. It is beyond political parties. We are talking about the character of the politicians.

“Political parties in Nigerian don’t have any ideology. It is just a vehicle to come to power. So, what we have is not the ideal thing. We have so many people who are not interested in working for the nation.

“Take for instance if President Muhamamadu Buhari had surrounded himself with good people, the story will not be the same today. We have bad people in APC, just as we have them in PDP and that was why I made the call in Rivers State that the good ones should come together to lead the people”.