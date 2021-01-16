Oba Darasimi

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum has said the people of South-East who are agitating for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction must be ready to negotiate with other regions to realize that ambition in 2023.

Zulum insisted that powers are not given on a platter of gold, noting that conscientious efforts must be made to grab it; hence the need for South-East to go into strategic alliances with some other regions of the country to actualize their dreams.

“To our friends and brothers in the South-South and South-East particularly, only God gives power but you have to negotiate for power. Negotiation becomes easier when you make friends across the divide. If we negotiate for power, we don’t always get everything we want, but we will normally mention every clause that covers everything we need.

“I said this because I have heard many people say ‘they don’t want to give us power’ but assumptions and projections will never actualise your aspirations. We must all remember that God gives power but human beings negotiate for it. Every interested party must be prepared to negotiate for it,” Zulum noted.

However, Zulum believes the most logical thing is for power to shift to the Southern part of the country come 2023. According to him, there are pathways to indivisibility and common progress as Nigerians must collectively agree that more needs to be done to demonstrate fairness to every constituent part that made up the country.

He said: “I’m persuaded that other sections of the country should be given the opportunity to lead in 2023, why not? It is constitutional. We need to understand that pedestrian suspicion is not an empirical or legal reason to deny any section of the country from participation in the leadership of this country. We are fast moving towards a point of inevitable tension.

“One of the loudest concerns from the public is marginalisation. Therefore, we must as a matter of necessity, create an environment that is conducive for everyone. People must feel the impact of the government and that government is responding.”