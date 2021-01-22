At least 18 suspects, including nine teenagers, have been arrested by officers of the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly organising a sex party in a town in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakil, said the suspects were arrested following the command’s efforts to crack down on criminal activities across the state.

“In furtherance to our commitment to cracking down on criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, indecent acts and thuggery, the command has made adequate use of intelligence gathering towards continuous maintenance of law and order, and this has continued to yield positive results.

“Based on reliable intelligence that members of a suspected criminal syndicate, Sara Suka, notorious for thuggery, phone-snatching and indecent acts, including sex parties, were terrorising residents of the state, the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, raised a team of detectives led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, who immediately embarked on a round-the-clock operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

“Findings revealed that on the day of the arrest around 8 pm, the suspect conspired among themselves and organised a party suspected to be a sex party with the attendant series of atrocities within Dass town. The suspects will be profiled and charged,” he said.

Three knives and one machete were among the exhibits recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Ishaya Adamu (19), Mohammed Lawali (22), Ayuba Adamu (19), Aminu Tago (19), Mubarak Baba (22), Anas Suleiman, alias Dan’arna (16), Yusuf Ahmed (20) and Abba Abdullahi (20).

Others are Suleiman Umar (20), Abdulrashid Ali (17), Aliyu Iliya (15), Idris Suleiman (22), Nuru Sarki (17), Ibrahim Musa (20), Musa Dan’asabe (17), Abdulrashid Anas (18), Salmanu Ibrahim (22) and Kasimu Haladu (26).

Like this: Like Loading...