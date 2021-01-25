On Wednesday January 20th, 2021, 25 kidnappers that specialize in terrorizing the people of Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Kogi States, were arrested by men of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT led by deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

The suspects were paraded by the Police Force Public Relations Officer.

In addition, several rifles and ammunition were recovered.

The four different gangs of kidnappers confessed to kidnapping of several lecturers in Ahmadu Bello University ABU, Zaria.

Among the gang members arrested is the university’s security officer who provides information to the kidnappers.

The gang of kidnappers also confessed to the kidnapping and killing of a 6 year old girl, Safiya in Kogi State; the killing of an assistant controller of immigration and his sister in Nasarawa State as well as the wife of the immigration officer.

They also confessed to over 30 kidnappings across the five aforementioned states.

