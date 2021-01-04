Bandits

By Ola Ajayi

Four people were, yesterday, shot while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in bloody violence in some parts of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The violence, which occurred at Onideore, Ogundipe Street, in Oranyan area of the city forced some residents to vacate their residence for fear of being attacked.

It was gathered that of the four people shot, only a young man had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, others sustained gunshot injuries, which were treated traditionally.

According to the source, the youth numbering about 100 started the violence around 8 pm on Sunday.

When Vanguard called the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Ajijola Anabi, he confirmed that it took the combined efforts of hunters and Amotekun operatives to quell the violence.

He alleged that a man simply identified as Asoleke’s son was one of those people who shot at innocent people.

“Yes, it is true. We have even reported the incident at Idi Aro Police station. I saw the boys. The young boys carried two guns. They intended shooting one person but the bullets scattered and hit three other people. When they came at 8 pm, we, hunters, drove them away. I thought they had gone only for them to regroup.

“They came back around midnight. We were helpless because they were running into densely populated areas where we couldn’t shoot. We, again, observed that they were young boys. How would it sound if we started shooting them? We were just shooting into the air to scare them.

“It was when Amotekun operatives supported us that we were able to drive them away. But, they had vandalised four vehicles and looted seven shops.”

Also, in another place, hoodlums hijacked the worship of Ogun (god of iron) at Beyerunka area on December 31, 2020, and looted seven shops where N800,000 belonging to one Badmus Yusuf was stolen from his shop. Also, one of the hunters identified as Amada had his phone snatched.

