Augustine Ilodibe jnr., the 42-year old son of late billionaire transporter, Augustine Ekene Dili Chukwu Ilodibe, is dead. Ilodibe jnr who is the first son of the billionaire transporter, died from Covid-19 complications in Lagos.

“With great sadness we announce the passing unto glory of our dear son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Ekene Dili Chukwu Augustine Chukwunonso ILodibe (Junior) who died this morning from complications of COVID-19 in Lagos.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.

“In consideration of the current pandemic, we kindly ask that you respect and maintain safety protocols through calls and messages to the family rather than physical visits.

Thank you and God bless

Mr Obinna ILODIBE (on behalf the family)”

Chukwunonso Ekene Dili Chukwu Ilodibe whose mother is Ifeoma, the second wife of the late industrialist transporter, took over the running of his father’s transport business after the death of the senior Ilodibe in 2007. This is on account of being the heir apparent, the first son of the Ekene Dili Chukwu Ilodibe clan.

Like other western nations, Nigeria has been hit by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the country in the past few weeks indicates that a second wave of the outbreak has begun, said Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mustapha stressed that the country is at risk of losing not only the gains from the hard work of the last nine months but also the lives of citizens.

“We are in a potentially difficult phase of the COVID-19 resurgence. Accessing the hope offered by the arrival of the vaccine is still some time ahead,” he said.​​​​​​​ Health Minister Osagie Ehanire had earlier announced that the government would receive 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021. More than 76,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Nigeria so far, while 1,201 people have died from the virus. Over 67,000 patients have recovered.

