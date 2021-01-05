5 Easy Solutions To Brightening Your Dark Underarms

Dark armpits are a common problem and can be fixed with easily-available ingredients in your homes. It might be uncomfortable wearing armless or raising your hands in public because of the dark spots.

Here are five home remedies you can try this week to have smooth underarms:

Potato



Potato is also a great natural bleach and an anti-irritant that helps to lighten underarms and provides instant relief from itchiness. You can place a thin slice or apply potato juice on your armpits and keep it for 10-15 minutes. For effective results, use it twice a day, and say hello to brightened underarms according to Indian times.

Aloe Vera Gel



It is well known as a natural sunscreen. Aloe vera has an antibacterial nature which helps to soothe inflamed skin. It also helps to lighten discolored armpits. Cut a fresh leaf and extract some fresh aloe vera gel. Use this gel on alternate days for fast results.

Apple Cider Vinegar



Apple cider vinegar contains mild acids that help to remove dead cells and is also a great disinfectant. Start with mixing two tablespoons each of this vinegar with baking soda. Apply this mixture for about ten minutes or till the time it is dry. Rinse it with cold water, and repeat it thrice a week to see results.

Cucumbers



Heat makes you sweat, and sweat can cause dark discoloration in your underarms. Also, the skin in your armpit region is usually ruptured due to the swaying of your arms while walking or doing basic activities. Cucumbers are not only cooling but they can also bleach darkened skin. Cucumbers have an excellent bleaching property and are also filled with various vitamins and minerals. Rub a few cucumber slices on your dark armpits and leave its juice on your skin for 30 minutes then rinse off with water.

Sugar And Olive Oil



Add 2 tablespoons each of olive oil and sugar in a bowl and mix together. Dampen the armpit area and scrub the mixture for a minute or two, then leave it for another 5 -10 mins and rinse with water. Sugar acts as an excellent exfoliating agent and when mixed with hydrating and nourishing olive oil, it can work miracles. Apply this mixture to the affected area to lighten your dark underarms.