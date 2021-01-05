5 Films To Watch On Netflix For The Weekend

It is another Friday and TGIF. The weekend is meant for rest especially after a long week of work, it is okay to relax and have some Netflix and chill moments.

There are new films on Netflix and some old ones that are absolutely interesting. See below for some films to relax with:

Lupin



Okay, this is an absolute favourite for now. It leaves you wanting to watch the next move of the protagonist. Even though some parts seem unrealistic, it can be overlooked because of the other amazing parts. It is a French mystery comedy web television series created by George Kay and François Uzan that premiered on Netflix on 8 January 2021. The series consists of 10 episodes, released in two parts. The show stars Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop, a man who is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, a character created by Maurice Leblanc. Watch this and say thank you later.

Bridgerton



If you are a reader, you probably must have read this. The cinematography is absolutely “aweemmaazzinngg!”. The actors are perfect and the storyline is educating and interesting. Plus, the sex scenes are worth looking forward to. The series is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the competitive world of Regency London during the season when debutantes are presented at court. It premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

Emily in Paris



This film is as beautiful as Emily. The conversations are excellent and the acting is a solid 8 over 10. Also, the comic relief will get you laughing in no time. After seeing the film, you might want to travel to Paris, just wait till the pandemic is over. The series stars Lily Collins as the eponymous Emily, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. There, she struggles to succeed in the workplace while searching for love and experiencing a culture clash with her “boring” and mundane Midwestern upbringing.

The Liberator



For the animation lovers, this is for you. The film is an action film and it is based on real-life events. It engages you and keeps you tied down to watch more. It is an American adult animated war drama miniseries created and written by Jeb Stuart. It is based on the book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey by Alex Kershaw.

My Only One



Got the back of Korean film lovers. The film is produced in 2018 but currently trending on Netflix. You will have a mix of emotions, from happiness to sadness, to anger and to love. Just keep steady and enjoy the unveiling of the emotions. It is a sad thing when your life turns upside down just because of a mistake that could have been avoided. Watch this and enjoy your weekend.