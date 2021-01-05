5 People To Surround Yourself With Daily

If you are someone who believes in the philosophy “company matters”, then you must choose the people in your life, very wisely.

Often, the people we keep as a company either make us better or ruin our chances of being a better version of ourselves. Hence, it is important to be very selective of the people you let in your space.

Below are some people you should surround yourself with:

The doers



You must have planned lots of things in your head, you could have even written them down, however, the question is have you executed them? In most cases, the answer is no. That is because you lack a doer in your life. If they had been there, you would have done what you had always planned to do. Such people are not afraid to risk it all; they are go-getters. So, if you find someone who is a doer, keep them.

The good listeners



Very hard to find them, but they certainly exist. Life nowadays is troublesome and we can solve half our problems by just talking it out. But the problem is that people today are so self-engrossed that they hardly want to know what’s happening in others’ lives, and that’s why you need a therapist to hear you out. If you find someone willing to listen to your rants without being judgemental, hold on to them.

The honest ones



At times, you need people who are brutally honest around you. It might sound harsh, but they help you make the right choices in your life. These people won’t criticise you, but they will give you a better perspective. It is not okay to have only people who are unwilling, to be honest with you, for reasons such as losing your friendship. You will keep making mistakes.

The cheerleaders



We are referring to all those out there, who cheer the loudest on your achievements. Of course, your family is going to be the happiest or not, but look around you to understand the ones who are genuinely happy for your success. These sets of people will never push you downhill. They send opportunities your way and applaud the loudest when you make it big.

The adventurous ones



Avoid living a boring life, Y.O.LO. There should be some insanity and adventure as well. If you are not courageous enough to do something really wild, then get a group of friends who are adventurous and will push you. You need the push. Live life in the presence of nature, take breaks from work and studying, and be happy, be wild, be adventurous.