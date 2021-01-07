The Zamfara State Government has announced that it has revoked the operational licences of more than 500 private schools in the state.

This development came after the schools were unable to meet the required operational guidelines.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Zamfara, noted that a task force that would ensure compliance with the closure order would soon be inaugurated.

M Abdullahi said the private schools could operate if they met comprehensive guidelines recently developed by the government.

“The guidelines will have to be followed and be met by any private school proprietor before the issuance of the licence to operate,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the commissioner said Gov.Bello Matawalle met a poorly arranged setting on the operations of schools where proprietors only needed to pay a start-up registration fee of N30,000 after which the state government lost powers to control such schools.

“At the moment, we have a draft bill which we will forward to the House of Assembly that will empower the Ministry of Education to have control over the way the private schools are set up and operated,’’ he added.

According to the commissioner, the ministry’s unit that oversees the operations of private schools had been upgraded into a department to facilitate more efficiency.

