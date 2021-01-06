Couple in bed | Image: RawPixel

A great sex life does not happen by chance or magic, it takes conscious effort. And that effort includes having a healthy lifestyle that improves not just your overall health but also your sexual health.

According to a study published in Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology in 2020, an unhealthy lifestyle contributes to the development of sexual disorders and dysfunctions in the long run.

Listed below are some habits that can be harmful to your sexual performance and health:

A little too much drink



consuming too much alcohol can change the way a person’s body responds to sexual activity and may result in less satisfying sex.

Alcohol may also affect sex because it has a numbing effect on the genitals. Females also reported less vaginal lubrication and difficulty reaching orgasm.

Males with alcohol dependence are also more likely to experience issues such as erectile dysfunction, unsatisfying orgasm, premature ejaculation, and loss of libido.

“In both sexes, sexual response is reduced by regular and prolonged drinking,” she says. “In men, alcohol can cause difficulties getting and maintaining an erection – while women may experience reduced lubrication, find it harder to have an orgasm, or have orgasms that are less intense.”

A man smoking | Houston Defender

Smoking



There are many health risks of smoking. Cigarette smoking can damage just about every part of your body. The chemicals in cigarette smoke injure the lining of your blood vessels and affect the way they function. Those chemicals can also harm your heart, brain, kidneys, and other tissues throughout the body.

A 2005 study in the American Journal of Epidemiology suggests that ED is more likely in men who smoked compared with those who never did.

It is known that the significant risk factors associated with ED are also frequently seen in smokers

Not enough sleep



Good sleep is necessary for good health as well as your sexual health. In fact, insufficient sleep disrupted sleep, and sleep disorders affect many aspects of human health including sexual function.

According to a study published in May 2015 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, just one hour of extra sleep per night increases the odds that a woman will have sex with her partner by 14 per cent.

The study, which followed 171 women who recorded their sleep and sexual activity for 14 days, also found that women who chronically lack sleep experience poorer vaginal arousal during sex than those who get enough shut-eye each night. The women with longer sleep duration slept for 7 hours and 22 minutes, on average, per night.

Stress



Stress is the body’s reaction to any change that requires an adjustment or response to maintain normal function. The body may react to changes with physical, emotional or mental responses.

Chronic stress, ongoing stress over an extended period of time, can affect testosterone production, resulting in a decline in sex drive or libido, and can even cause erectile dysfunction or impotence.

couple in bed | Healthy couple

Not paying attention to your partner



Love is not a one-way street. Pay attention to your partner’s desires as this makes sex pleasurable for them too. Do you have a partner that takes a longer time to get turned on? Does your partner need to be touched or stimulated in a certain type of way?

Bad foods



When you fill-up your body with lots of refined carbs, simple sugars, and saturated and trans fat, they can slow your blood flow and affect how well you can perform during sex.

Here’s a secret; to increase your libido eat oysters. They have been known to have sex-drive-sharpening properties for hundreds of years. That may be because they contain a whole lot of zinc. Studies have shown that people who consume a sufficient amount of this mineral tend to have normal levels of testosterone.