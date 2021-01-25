Akinwale Aboluwade

A roasted plantain seller simply called Iya Oluso was feared killed during a clash between two deadly rival cult groups in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

The two rival cult groups were engaged in a face-off arising from superiority claims at Ilupeju, Idi-Arere, Kudeti area of Ibadan.

The 60-year-old roasted plantain seller was said to have died from a complication from a gunshot fired by a member of one of the cult groups.

It was learnt that the cult clash was the spill over of a disagreement between the two rival cult groups at a social function held on Sunday. Some of the members of the rival cult groups were reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries after the attack.

Recounting the incident on Monday, a n eyewitness told said that one of the two groups, numbering about 50, launched a reprisal attack on the other rival cult group on Monday morning.

He said the residents of the communities were seen scampering for safety during the violence.

Some shops were said to have been attacked with many vehicles vehicles vandalised in the areas while the violence lasted.

A source said in the process a stray bullet from the hoodlums hit the elderly woman who gave up the ghost on the spot.

One of the sons of the deceased woman is said to be a leader of a Celestial Church in Akuro, Oke-Ado area, Ibadan.

The remains of the woman have been deposited at a mortuary, it was gathered.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo S tate Command, Mr. tate Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi , confirmed the incident, saying that two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

He said, “On January 24, at about 2200 hours, there was a rival thugs clash between Akobi and Shogoye areas of Idi Arere, Ibadan. The hoodlums broke into shops and set up bonfire. The Police patrol teams from Mapo and Special Response Squad swiftly moved in and quelled the crisis.

“Two members of the suspected rival cult groups were arrested in the process with two expended cartridges and a blood stained cutlass. Our men patrolling the areas till day break.

“The hoodlums from the two areas resumed the hostility today January 25, as early as 6am. In the process, there was a crossfire from one of the hoodlums where pellets met an aged woman of about 60 years on her right arm/armpit. The woman died thereafter.