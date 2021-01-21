Oba Darasimi

More than 60 bandits, kidnappers and oil thieves were either killed or arrested by the military in one week, The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has announced.

DHQ said military operations conducted across the country between January 14-20, have led to the killing and arrests of 64, bandits, kidnappers and oil thieves.

Coordinator Defence Media Organization, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known, said the operation that nabbed the oil thieves, bandits, covered between January 14 and 20.

At a briefing, Enenche said soldiers also arrested 24 suspected oil thieves and immobilized 6 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens.

The DHQ spokesman also said the soldiers recovered 14 pumping machines, 2 speed boats and 13 outboard engines from the oil thieves, 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 500,000 litres of DPK.

Giving an update on military operations conducted across the country in the last one week, Enenche said, “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West Zone of the country progressively.

“Notably, on 17 January 2021 following credible intelligence on movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje, responded immediately and made contact with bandits.

“In the course of the encounter, 30 armed bandits were neutralized while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered. Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack, but they were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised 5 of them.

“In another development, following actionable intelligence, 2 suspected bandits’ collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGAof Katsina State. Suspects are in custody for further action.

“The gallant troops have not relented as they continue to dominate the North West theatre of operation with aggressive fighting and aerial patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.”