By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Police Command in Kano has arrested one Abdulsalam Isah of Gwagwarwa quarters for stealing a mobile phone worth N180,000 which he used to steal N330,000 from the phone owner’s bank account.

The police arrested six other suspects in connection with the stealing of the mobile phone all of who have pleaded guilty.

The information is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna on Tuesday revealing the Command’s dairy in the last quarter.

“On 03/10/2020, at about 1700hrs, one Abdulsalam Isah ‘m’ of Gwagwarwa Quarters, Kano, reported that an unknown person stole his Samsung Galaxy T5 pro Handset valued One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N180,000.00) and on the 05/10/2020, the suspect used the SIM card of the stolen handset and withdrew money from his account, the sum of Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N330,000.00).

“Upon receiving the complaint, the Command’s Commissioner of the Police CP Habu A. Sani, psc raised and instructed a Team of Operation Puff Adder, led by DSP Shehu Dahiru, to arrest the perpetrators. The team swung into action and arrested the following suspects:-

“i. Kabiru Adamu ‘m’ 24years old from Kaduna State



ii. Najib Suraj ‘m’ 29 years old of Sharada Quarters, Kano



iii. Naziru Aminu ‘m’ 23 years old of Sharada Quarters, Kano



iv. Auwalu Usman ‘m’ 22 years old from Kaduna State



v. Mustapha Mohammed ‘m’ 22 years old of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Kano



vi. Abdullahi Husseini ‘m’ 27 years old of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano.

“All the suspects confessed to committing the crime, as the stolen Mobile Phone was recovered. Investigation is ongoing” the statement said.

Also, 12 others were arrested for dealing in hard drugs, stealing mobile phones and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

More so, fraudsters who specialize in cybercrimes were also arrested by the police in the state.

