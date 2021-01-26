A fire incident said to have occurred at about 1:05 am due to a power surge, razed at least 70 locked-up shops at Alade Market, Somolu Lagos State.

The fire outbreak came barely ten days after some shops were razed at Ijesha market at Surulere, Lagos State,

Confirming the development to newsmen, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency’s firefighters alongside the Lagos State and federal fire services were mobilised to the scene to fight the fire as thorough damping down exercise was carried out.

It was, however, gathered that the impact of the fire affected 70 shops while the extent of destroyed goods was still being accessed at press time.

Osanyintolu urged members of the public to ensure their appliances are switched off once not in use to prevent voltage surges.

He said, “The agency firefighters alongside the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services worked to complete thorough damping down exercise. The initial post-disaster assessment indicates that 70 lock-up shops have been affected while the extent of destroyed goods is still being assessed. The operation has been concluded. Once again, members of the public are urged to ensure their appliances are switched off once not in use to prevent voltage surges,”

