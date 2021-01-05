A Zimbabwean police officer has evoked unrest after reportedly killing a baby while harassing her mother with a baton stick.

In a video which circulated on Tuesday, 5 January, showing a woman clinging onto the shirt of a police officer after he allegedly killed her baby with a truncheon.

The lifeless baby can be seen in the video, which also captures a mob charging the uniformed police officer.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, 4 January at a bus stop popular with Mashonaland central route travellers.

The video, shot in the day time, suggests the incident happened outside the curfew hours of 10 PM to 6 AM, which were updated on Tuesday to 6 PM to 6 AM at the start of a 30-day nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

Police allegedly arrived at the bus stop and ordered people to disperse, claiming to be enforcing coronavirus lockdown regulations. The officers assaulted the travellers with baton sticks, but the woman could not run because of the baby strapped on her back. In attempting to strike the mother, the police officer caught the baby who died instantly.

National police spokesman assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said he did not have details of the incident but had asked for the information.

“We’re yet to get a report of the matter from the officer commanding Harare province, we’re in the process of checking the incoming reports concerning such a matter and are asking the public to assist with information, Nyathi said.

Like this: Like Loading...