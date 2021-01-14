Oba Darasimi

The Police Command in Kano State has said 10,000 personnel will be deployed for Saturday local government councils elections in the state.

According to the spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Haruna, the personnel comprise 7,251 police officers and men while more than 2,000 agents were drafted from other security agencies.

These, he said, consist of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) among others.

He said the personnel would be deployed to all the polling units in the 484 wards across the 44 local government areas.

The spokesperson explained that there would be restriction of movement in the state between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. except those on essential services, election workers and observers.

“The command is ready to ensure peaceful conduct of the election. The command will not condone attempt to breach peace by groups or individuals. Anybody found in the act would be dealt with according to the provisions of the law,’’ he said.

While commending residents of the state for their support, Mr Haruna reiterated the commitment of the command to maintain law and order in the pre, during and post-election processes.

The build-up to the local government elections has been intense; a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has said it would not participate in the exercise and has gone to court to challenge the state’s electoral body for accepting the other faction in the exercise.

The Kawankwasiyya faction of the Kano State chapter of PDP belonging to a former governor in the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said it would not accept the outcome of the elections, insisting it was wrong for the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC) to recognize the Aminu Wali faction that has been rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the court.