Video

By
0
Views: Visits 14

 

A Nigerian man, Elijah Amusan, who has been residing in Italy and then moved to Germany over a period of five years, has cried out for help to return back yo Nigeria

Lady recounts how she was raped by the man who was hacked to death by a female Corper in Akwa Ibom

Previous article

Police discover tons of hard drugs and money after raiding a hotel in Ogun state

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Video