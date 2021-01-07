Imagine starting off the new year by winning an incredible lottery jackpot prize. Just in time for 2021, the combined jackpots of the biggest American draws are worth $900 million. You don’t have to travel to the United States to participate in these draws as you can play them from the comfort of your home in Nigeria.

KEY POINTS

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $490 million and draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Powerball’s jackpot has skyrocketed to $470 million and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

You can play both of these lotteries from the comfort of your home in Nigeria.

American lotteries are known worldwide for their astronomical jackpot prizes, which can grow as high as $1.5 billion. The prizes up for grabs this week are enormous, attracting huge interest around the world.



Up until now, you probably assumed you could only play Mega Millions and Powerball if you traveled to the United States and purchased lottery tickets in person.



All that has changed, as you can now play American lotteries online, with official tickets, by registering an account at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



Thousands of residents of Nigeria are already playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter, and they find the service simple, safe, and secure.





Here’s how it works:

Sign up at theLotter.com. Select Mega Millions, or Powerball, or one of 45 other lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

Is it legal to play US lotteries from Nigeria?



Alex Gálvez, lawyer and immigration expert in the United States, emphasizes that anyone can participate and win the jackpots of the American lotteries, including the Powerball: “You don’t have to be a resident to collect a lottery jackpot, because all the American government wants is for taxes to be paid, and for that, a social security number is not required.”



To this, Russ López, deputy director of communications for the California Lottery, adds: “Even an undocumented person can buy a ticket and collect the jackpot if he wins in the Powerball. You do not have to be a citizen, because you have to bear in mind that no law in the United States prohibits a foreigner from winning the lottery.”



How theLotter works



TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”



More than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in prizes by using the ticket-purchasing services of theLotter. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.



If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can someone from Nigeria.

For more information how to play Mega Millions and Powerball online from the comfort of your home in Nigeria, please visit thelotter.com.



Good luck and please play responsibly!



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/