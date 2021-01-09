9ice and his wife got married back in 2019 and they have a daughter together.

There appears to be good news coming from the corner of Nigerian singer 9ice as he appears to have been able to keep his family together after that infamous viral video with another woman.

The singer posted a photo of himself, his wife and their daughter holidaying together. The same photo was posted on the wife’s handle with the caption ‘progress not perfection’ and 9ice commented ‘human not God’.

This came just days after he announced that it was their first-year anniversary.

Weeks ago, the singer had made a video calling on Nigerians to plead with his wife for forgiveness, after a video of him caressing another lady went viral.

This is 9ice’s third marriage and the singer admitted that he has not always been successful with his relationships but was willing to make this one work.