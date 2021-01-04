By Andrew Uduigwomen

Sir: While we commend the recent Federal Government’s policy, which mandates all mobile network subscribers to update their SIM registration with a valid National Identification Number (NIN) for whatever intent, the accompanying huge demand which has caused a motley crowd visiting the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres across the country calls for caution in view of the prevailing second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. A visit to any of the centres in the past two weeks would reveal how COVID-19 protocols have been grossly undermined. Apart from that, the rumour mills are already awash with cases of nepotism, favouritism and bribery playing out at various centres – the so-called Nigerian factor.

A statement credited to the spokesman of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, has it that as a measure to control the crowd, personal information would now be collected for scheduling an enrollment appointment. While this may appear to be a right step in the right direction, it could still be argued that this would not completely solve the crowd problem as long as queueing is involved.

To eliminate the crowd problem, and the attendant fear of massive spread of the coronavirus, my candid advice is that the NIMC should open an online platform and post an accessible form with the requisite information which would be filled and submitted online to NIMC by all subscribers. The NIMC can then take a few months to process these applications, and the numbers either published online or sent to individual phone numbers. This is my humble suggestion. Wishing everyone a prosperous and virus-free 2021.

Prof. Andrew Uduigwomen,

Dept. of Philosophy, University of Calabar.