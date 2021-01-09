Tiwa Savage (middle) on Turn Up Friday stage

The Christmas and New Year holidays certainly looked remarkably different this past year. The disruption caused by the global pandemic put a pause on the usual holiday traditions like partying, attending concerts, gathering with friends and family to eat and drink, traveling on vacation, among many others.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks suggests that the war is not over yet, bringing back the cloud of uncertainty and making a second lockdown imminent.

This informed the decision of the Nigerian government to place a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Large gatherings have been classified globally as ‘super-spreader events’ that make the risk of a single infection causing a large outbreak among attendees significantly higher.

But even though the end of the year vibes and grooving took a different look this year, DStv contributed its quota in ensuring that its subscribers didn’t miss out on the holiday spirit fun.

With crowded gatherings like concerts, cinema nights, clubbing and parties off the table, DStv stood in the gap for an all-in-one memorable holiday experience.

To kick off the festive season, the pay-TV company announced a variety of shows and channels that will keep viewers entertained and very much in the holiday spirit throughout the duration of the festivities.

These shows included Turn Up Friday hosted by popular media personality, Dotun and featured an array of DJs and artistes including DJ Cuppy, Mayorkun, DJ Crowd Controller and DJ Spinall among others. There was also the Owambe Saturdays hosted by comedian Tee A which saw a variety of live band performances. Both shows served as viable alternatives to the colourful physical parties that marked the festive season pre-COVID.

Another highpoint of the festive period for DStv subscribers was The Experience. The annual gospel concert which brings people from all over the world to Lagos every December couldn’t hold physically in 2020 for obvious reasons. DStv however made sure its subscribers didn’t miss any bit of the concert which was held virtually. Subscribers were able to enjoy the best of performances from global and local gospel acts including Sinach, Travis Greene, Hillsong Worship and more from the comfort of their homes.

Trips to the cinemas were substituted with movie nights in, thanks to the variety of offerings on Africa Magic channels and M-net. Football and sports lovers had a bankable ally in Supersport. And the kids weren’t left out – a large array of entertaining and educative content on DStv channels like ZooMoo made sure the holiday was as memorable as ever for them.

It may have been a totally different Christmas holiday from we are used to but as with most of the year, entertainment saved the day.

