Zilkifiru Mohammed, the abducted son of the Auditor-General of Bauchi State, Alhaji Abdu Usman Aliyu, has returned home after spending a day with his captors.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr Usman Aliyu was ambushed on the Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa highway by gunmen who riddled his body with bullets, while the 25-year-old Mohammed and his father’s friend Iliyasu Suleiman, were abducted.

They were attacked while on their way to the village, in Kardam, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state while in company with five other people, including three women.

It was gathered that the other occupants of the car fled into the bush while the kidnappers took two of the occupants.

However, reports have emerged that the Auditor-General’s son had returned home after he escaped from captivity.

While the Auditor-General had survived the attack, the kidnapper’s had demanded the sum of N30m to secure the release of the captives.

A source told Daily Post that no ransom was paid for his release, saying that, “The Auditor-General son returned home after he escaped from the kidnappers.”

While the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, could not be reached, a senior police officer said that Mohammed had returned home.

The top police officer noted that though Mohammed escaped, his father’s friend, Iliyasu Suleiman, was still with the kidnappers, adding that efforts were being made to rescue him safely.

