All of the 25 wedding guests abducted along the Wukari-Takum Road in Taraba State have regained their freedom.

According to reports, some of the kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation and no ransom was paid for their rescue.

The Street Journal had reported on Friday that the captors reached out to relatives of the victim, demanding the sum of N52m as ransom.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that 24 of the 25 youths were rescued, while the search for the 25th was on. However, reports at the moment have it that the last wedding guest has been rescued unhurt.

The rescue operation was carried out by soldiers and police from Benue and Taraba states as the area where the kidnappers operated from was said to be a boundary between both states, it was gathered.

Following the abduction of the wedding guests, the youths in Takum accused the Tiv indigenes of being behind the abduction and on Thursday evening, embarked on a reprisal attack by kidnapping 31 TIV people, including women and children.

Meanwhile, the kidnap of the wedding guests came four days after the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state, Salihu Dovo, was killed by gunmen who kidnapped him at the beginning of the week.

The kidnappers were said to have called an official of the local government to announce that they had murdered Mr Dovo and also mentioned where to recover his corpse.

Like this: Like Loading...