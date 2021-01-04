The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday night that all members of his cabinet have been sacked effective, December 31, 2020.

The statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, revealed that only the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Jubril retains his seat in the cabinet.

According to Ajakaye, the governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

“His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, and was tagged the most gender-friendly selection in Nigeria comprising at least 56.25% of females.

This revelation comes just as The Street Journal learned that some federal ministers and other political appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari have resorted to spiritual help in a bid to escape the imminent cabinet reshuffle that will happen sometime this year.

This newspaper, also, had broken the news of the definite removal of the service chiefs as well as at least six federal ministers, in the new year, noting that the imminent removal of the service chiefs may not be unconnected to the clamour from several quarters for the president to remove them and appoint new service chiefs who will bring in fresh ideas and tactics on ways to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

