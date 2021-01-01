Our Reporter

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged judges to dispense justice without fear or favour and tread the path of honour while discharging their duties, in line with their oath of office.

The governor, who spoke at the swearing-in of Justice Olatunde Opeyemi Sobowale as a judge of the High Court, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said as dispensers of justice, they must judge accordingly without considering ethnic, religious status or political affiliations of the parties involved.

“We, therefore, expect that at every point in time, you are faithful to the oath of your office. You must dispense justice without fear or favour, and tread on the part of honour and pride that has been established by the forebears of the state.

“It is my belief that with today’s swearing-in, the tradition of integrity, diligence, industry and excellence that had been the feat of our state’s judiciary will not only be continued, but also improved,” he said.

Prince Abiodun said his administration was a responsive and responsible administration that appreciated the place of the judiciary in entrenching best ideals and practice of democracy.

He said good governance was characterised by the availability of men and women of proven integrity to coordinate affairs of the state, noting that it would continue to ensure equitable dispensation and efficient administration of justice.

“We have continued to demonstrate our commitment to the development of the judiciary. Apart from providing the needed ambience, we have also continued to facilitate the strengthening of the process and administration of justice in our state. You will recall that we are the first in the history of Ogun State to swear in the President and other members of the Customary Court of Appeal.”