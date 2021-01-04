By Emmanuel Oladesu

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Senator Tokunbo Abiru yesterday unfolded plans to set up an Endowment Fund for the people of Lagos East District during the first quarter of the year

He said: “In the first quarter, I will formally inaugurate an Endowment Fund, a personal empowerment initiative set up for the indigent brilliant students, the aged, the youths and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs.

“The Fund will complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in the areas of skill acquisition and capacity development.”

In his new year message, the former banker also promised to team up with other legislators to legislate for economic recovery of the country.

Describibg 2020 as the most challenging year in recent history, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the eruption of EndSARS protests, he said all hands must on deck so that Nigeria can bounce back.

Abiru who noted that Coronavirus had plunged the economy into recession also pointed out that the destructive protests has made a more accountable, transparent and citizen-focused policing structure very compelling.

He recalled that Lagos East suffered pains last year due to the demise of party chieftains, including Senator Bayo Osinowo, Tunde Braimoh and Chief Lanre Rasak. The senator prayed for the repose of their souls.

Thanking the constituents for electing him into the National Assembly, Abiru said: “We held our by-elections in which we recorded a 87.19 per cent landslide in the senatorial contest and 82.61 per cent in the state legislative race with your support.

“Despite all its low moments, we have cause to appreciate God for all the events of Year 2020. We are alive, hale and healthy to witness the New Year, amid hope and optimism.

“For this reason alone, I rejoice with you all, believing that Year 2021 will, by the grace of God be the beginning of our economic recovery and transformation.”

He added: “As we step into the New Year amid great expectations, let me first assure that I shall, by God’s grace keep and fulfill the promises made during our electioneering campaigns.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have the onus of making laws, exercising legislative oversight and quality representation for my constituents for the purpose of good governance, a duty I pledged to discharge to the best of my ability.”