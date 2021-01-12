FRSC Photo: TWITTER/FRSCNIGERIA

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 13 persons died, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury in an accident on Bida/Mokwa road in Niger, on Tuesday.

Mr Joel Dagwa, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Dagwa said that the accident, which occurred at about 6.3a.m. at Panti village, involved a heavy-duty vehicle with registration number ZUR690XA and a bus with registration number TN421XA.

“Twenty-seven people were involved in the accident 13 died, while 14 others sustained injuries had been taken to Federal Medical Centre, Bida and General hospital, Kutigi, for treatment,’’ he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue, leading to loss of control.