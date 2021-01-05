A ghastly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Tuesday, claimed the lives of six persons while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident, which involved an articulated vehicle and a Toyota bus, occurred around the Car Park C segment of the Expressway.

Confirming the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta, Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, explained that the accident which occurred around 11:53 am, was caused by the driver of the truck marked FZE 376 DI who drove recklessly, lost control, and hit the bus with registration number ZUR 843 XA from the rear.

Mr Umar noted that the driver of the bus immediately lost control and the bus somersaulted.

It was gathered that 20 people, 16 males, three females and a little child, were involved in the accident.

The sector commander explained that five adult males and one woman died in the accident, while seven male, one female, and one male child were injured.

The driver of the truck who tried to escape but was caught and taken to MTD Redeemed Police Division, Mowe.

Those injured in the accident, according to Mr Umar, were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, and Idera Hospital in Sagamu, while the corpses of the deceased were taken away by their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Like this: Like Loading...