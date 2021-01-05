By Ozolua Uhakheme, Assistant Editor (Arts)

Thirty-four years after it made its first appearance on a Nigerian television screen, Chinua Achebe’s classics Things Fall Apart, is making a return to the TV screen across the globe.

The family of the late author has decided to produce an adaptation of the classic for a global audience in a different medium- television.

The Achebe family is working with consultants Dayo Ogunyemi of 234 Media and Joe Seldner of Seldner Media to develop the series on Things Fall Apart, Arrow of God and No Longer At Ease that makes up the African Trilogy, which are still relevant, profound and crucial.

According to Chinua Achebe’s wife, Christie ‘in 2020, as the world confronts systemic racism and battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and his two other novels—Arrow of God, and No Longer At Ease—that make up The African Trilogy, remain relevant, profound and crucial. The Achebe family—his spouse, Christie Achebe, and children, Chinelo Achebe Ejueyitchie, Chidi Achebe and Nwando Achebe—has decided it is time to bring Things Fall Apart to the world in a different medium—television.’

She said: “We believe this moment makes the message of my husband’s work urgent, especially for Millennials and Generation Z who are challenging systemic racism and driving the Black Lives Matter movement. Chinua Achebe’s recognition and centering of these issues from an African perspective make his stories more vital than ever.”

A television series combines the visual appeal of the film with the ability to tell stories overextended programming. The series will portray decades of wrenching societal change—from the end of the 19th century in Things Fall Apart, through the emerging 20thcentury in Arrow of God, and the mid-20thcentury pre-independence period in No Longer at Ease.

In 1958, Achebe’s first novel, Things Fall Apart, established African literature on the world stage. More than 60 years later, it remains the most widely read African novel. It has sold more than 20 million copies in English alone and has been translated into more than 60 languages. Time Magazine named it ‘one of the 100 greatest novels of all time,’ and Encyclopedia Britannica, one of the ‘12 novels considered the greatest books ever written.’