There was drama at Area Court II in Yola, Adamawa State yesterday, as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sanusi Faruk, scaled the court’s fence to escape detention.

The commissioner and two others were charged with criminal conspiracy and breach of trust involving N1.728 million.

The two are Markus Yara, a director in the Ministry of Women Affairs, and IIiya Ayuba, a director in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In October 2020, Faruk allegedly collected a loan of N1 million from the Staff Compulsory Savings, under the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and promised to repay in December 2020, with 20 per cent interest, totalling N1.728 million.

The two directors, now in custody, stood as guarantors to the fleeing commissioner in the loan agreement.

The accused had pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency to enable them pay the money.

However, the trial judge, Nuhu Garta, in his ruling, granted the three accused person bail with stringent conditions. He asked them to produce a serving commissioner, permanent secretary, or director with the sum of N1 million as surety.

After the ruling, the commissioner, who pretended to be pressed, scaled the court fence and fled the premises.

Consequently, the judge ordered that the other two defendants be remanded in Yola correctional facility and adjourned the case till January 13, 2021.