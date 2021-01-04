General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that the world has not learnt its lessons and acknowledged the supremacy of God in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeboye, who commended the government’s efforts in containing the scourge so far, however, added that the pandemic was not about science or scientists, but about the supremacy of God.

He made the assertion at the church’s headquarters in Ebutte Metta, Lagos, yesterday, during the first Thanksgiving Service in 2021, urging members of the church and all Christians to relax and not be afraid, but believe that God was in total control of the situation.

The cleric, who spoke on Divine Lifting at the foundation laying ceremony of the Coastline Worship Centre, cited Judges 15 and reminded members of the denomination and Nigerians that relaxing did not mean being careless.

“Nigerians need to heed the government’s directives. “Wear your masks. As you can see, I am putting on a face shield. Wash your hands, even after Coronavirus must have gone.

“Keep social distancing as much as possible. Obey the government. But, social distancing will not stop me from laying hands on my members, because people need to get healed and delivered from their infirmities,” he stated.

Speaking on why RCCG had to observe December 31, 2020, Crossover Service virtually, Adeboye said: “It is another lesson on submission and cooperation.

“The government said there is curfew and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said crossover services should end by 11:00p.m. I wondered where that is done in the world. It simply means we are still crossing into 2020. So, I decided that RCCG members should crossover into the New Year at home, while we hold a virtual service.”

Adeboye asked if COVID-19 only attacked at night, stressing that the restrictions on restaurants were unreasonable since most people usually visit local restaurants to eat.

He stressed that people should not be afraid, noting that there were serious fear and anxiety in the land, insisting that that could be more dangerous because it could lead to hypertension and high blood pressure.

Reacting to founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates comment that he (Gates) wondered why the pandemic has been unable to ravage Africa, Adeboye said: “When I heard that I laughed, and told my people ‘We have God in Africa and that is why we cannot be ravaged by the virus.”

He said the new National Headquarters was another milestone in RCCG’s journey, adding that it was envisioned to attract God’s end-time army of youths, who are empowered and equipped to deploy the best technology to take soul-winning to the next level.

Speaking, Assistant General Overseer (Administration and Personnel) and Pastor in Charge of Region 1, Johnson Odesola, said RCCG as the largest evangelical Church in the world and its headquarters should assume a deserving status, adding that the need to have a befitting building with multiple transportation access to ease traffic was imperative.