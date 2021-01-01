By Dapo Akinrefon

Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB); Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Nigeria and other eminent personalities have congratulated News Central TV on its official launch.

Other dignitaries that congratulated the newly-launched TV station are Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, South Africa’s Minister of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation; Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, and David Makhura, Premier of Gauteng, South Africa.

Others are Loius Jean-Ekra, former President, Afrexim Bank; Goddie Ibru, Chairman, Sheraton Hotels; Toyin Sanni, CEO Emerging Africa; Rumundaka Wonodi, CEO, ZKJ Energy Partners; Mustapha Nzei, CEO Taf Global and Raj Kulasingam, Senior Counsel, Dentons.

Adesina, in his congratulatory message, said: “It’s all about perception. News Central, congratulations.”

Awosika, on her part, said: “News Central, I congratulate you,” while Elumelu said: “Congratulations to News Central. We need more like you.”

The TV station, which said its vision is to build Africa’s most respected media brand across television, mobile and web, was officially launched on New Year’s day, January 1.

The management of the TV station also said its mission is to “bring Africa to the world, by telling the true African story from an African perspective, using diversity, creativity and technology.”

It added: “News Central has embraced the diversity of Africa and Africans to represent the dreams, aspirations, spirit, colours, and humanity of the people of the continent.

“Diversity is at the core of the News Central TV team. That team is one made up of dynamic and multi-talented individuals with shared values and vision for professionalism in broadcast journalism and media entrepreneurship.

“In our news stories, we bring factual content and real shared experiences to our audience. This includes stories on politics, business, sports, nature, eco-diversity, lifestyle, and other inspiring features all enabled by digital technology.

“To maintain the status of a medium of trust, News Central has invested significantly in its network, sources and talent pool.

“With a base in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, News Central’s state-of-the-art facility is a hub for its creative and media business ecosystem.”

Vanguard News Nigeria