By Adekunle Yusuf

Rate of coronavirus infections in the second wave is higher than what previously obtained in the first few months after the outbreak of the infectious disease. This was made known by Dr. Funso Oladipo, founder and chief medical director, R-Jolad Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos.

The foremost medical doctor, who spoke with reporters in his office recently when he clocked 70, said he was informed by his colleagues whose private facilities were accredited to manage COVID-19 patients that hospital admissions were on the rise.

“Yesterday, I just spoke with a private hospital that runs services for COVID-19 patients and I was told by the director that there was no bed. The rate at which they are admitting people in the present second wave is far higher than what they saw at the beginning,” Oladispo said.

While warning those still doubting the reality of COVID-19 to change their mind before it is too late, the CMD explained that despite the virulence of the virus, it has given everybody an opportunity to choose between life and death. By this, the healthcare practitioner said it meant people can choose to stay alive by adhering strictly to protocols and other non-pharmaceutical procedures put in place by relevant state and federal authorities. “It is real. My simple advice to people who think COVID-19 is fake news is for them to change their mind. Observe the protocols; it is just for a short while so that you live longer. We should observe protocols, including social distancing, washing of hands, putting on masks and we should avoid the crowd and other rules set up by the federal and state governments.”

Though Oladipo admitted that he considered reaching 70 years as a landmark, he refused to bow to pressures from family, friends, and other well-wishers to roll out the drums to celebrate elaborately as a way to lead by example.

“Today is really a beautiful day as I get surprise celebration from my workers. They really turn this day to something I will never forget in my life. Some people would roll out drums and party, but I decided this is not supposed to be. I’m a doctor and I must make sure I set a good example. That is why today, you will not see me gather crowd, rejoicing with drums and all that. It is not good because lives have been lost, even though some people don’t believe it. As medical doctors and part of the workforce in the healthcare delivery system, we happen to be at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. We are the first responders and we are the vanguard of proclaiming the protocols of the virus,” he said.

On the state of healthcare system in the country, Oladipo, who founded R-Jolad Hospital in 1982, said the sector can be revamped if appropriate things are done by all parties concerned. While admitting that a lot is wrong with the sector, he said the crisis posed by brain drain in the health sector is bad enough and should be handled with all seriousness it deserves.

“For now, the atmosphere for good practice is absent. Many of our very bright brains have been taken away. I mean a serious brain drain especially in the healthcare sector, but we still can do better than we are doing now. Because the healthcare sector is so large and people are not looked into it, it’s a very viable sector for investors to come in – what we need now, in this part of the world, is the investment by private equity, managers, foreign established medical facilities like Apollo Hospitals and others, because we have the scale. If they come in and the government also plays its own part, I know that government that is inclined to make healthcare delivery successful will do many things to help.

“They did one thing lately by giving some money, which is about N100billion for the healthcare sector to access at a single-digit interest-free and they can still do better. I believe the private firms can also come together to offer such; it could be in a larger scale where the private and government join hands together and build more structures and hospitals in all the six geo-political zones. At least, we can have two in each of these zones. Then we’ll retain our doctors and nurses. And I’m sure our workers will have a future and a career path and they will want to stay. I also believe the society goes beyond just government’s plans which are beautiful; as Nigerians, we have to have a change of our mindset because corruption is in the DNA of every Nigerian and we need to do away with it, which has to start from the family unit,” he said.