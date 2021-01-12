By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Former Edo State Commissioner and General Secretary of the defunct United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Didi Adodo is dead.

Adodo, also the General Secretary of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ISSSAN, died around 5 am this morning at a private hospital, in Benin City, Edo State.

Vanguard gathered that he was rushed to the hospital yesterday (Monday) for an undisclosed illness.

He was a founding member of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and its Secretary-General under Senior Staff Consultative Association of Nigeria before it was registered in 2005.

