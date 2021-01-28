[The Point] As trading under the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) commenced on January 1, 2021, African countries now participate in global economic activities as a single market. According to the World Bank and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the implementation of the AfCFTA, by 2035, will boost the total export volume in Africa by nearly 29%, of which the intraregional volume by over 81%, bringing an increase of around 450 billion US dollars in actual benefits, and li

