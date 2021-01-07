The head of the U.S. Africa Command (Africom) has become the first top-ranking American military officer to react publicly to the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by protesters seeking to block Congressional confirmation of election victories by the Democratic candidates Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.

“U.S. Africa Command remains focused on our mission to protect and advance American’s security and interests in Africa,” U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend said in a Tweet, issued jointly with the top enlisted member of the Command, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher.

Their statement acknowledged that some soldiers “may be concerned about the events we saw unfold back home.”

Townsend is a four-star general in the Army, the top rank currently held by any officer in the U.S. military. The Command is responsible for all U. S. military activities, as well as security cooperation operations, on the African continent.

“America has withstood much greater and graver challenges in the past, our constitution remains our bedrock, and our system of government is strong, resilient and will prevail,” the two leaders said.

“The American people expect, and need, us to stay steady and keep clear eyes on our duty – and we will. The command senior enlisted leader and I remain proud to stand in the phalanx alongside all of you.”

