Africa: Closing the Gap Between Developed and Developing Countries – Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

[IPS] Amsterdam/Rome — Developing countries as a group have been growing faster than developed countries for several decades. As a result the ratio between average incomes between the two sets of countries – albeit still very large – has been shrinking. This is good news. The other piece of good news is that over this period the number of people living in extreme poverty has also been dropping – from 1.9 billion in 1990 to about 650 million in recent years. China has recently declared an end to extreme poverty.

