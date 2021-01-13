News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 74,000 Across Continent

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-74,000-across-continent
Views: Visits 7

Cape Town — As of January 13, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  3,105,807 . Reported deaths in Africa reached  74,460  and  2,538,494  people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,259,748 – and 34,334 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (453,789), Tunisia (164,936), Egypt (151,723), Ethiopia (128,992), and Libya (106,030). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Central Africa: CAR Elections Expose the Depth of the Country’s Crisis

Previous article

School Reopening: ASUU’s position shocking, disservice to university system — FUNAAB VC

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa