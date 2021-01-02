Teenagers across the country and Africa are set to enjoy a wonderful New Year gift, as the first indigenous television channel for them began transmission on Startimes, yesterday, January 1, 2021 on Channel 361.

Teen Africa TV, according to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia, “is a new and exciting niche television channel and is the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space, running 24 hours daily with the best of original content for teenagers aged 13 to 19 , the young adults and the family. Our programming has the best of original content in genres of talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events.”

He said, the TV station “has the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of original content for the demographics. TATV will also be online and on YouTube and we are also going on air in North America and the Carribean in the first half of 2021, giving the Diaspora African Teens a taste of the pulsating values and creativity of the African Youth Experience. There’s nothing like this and we have built the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa.”

Novia added, “the Teen Africa TV social media handles on Instagram and Facebook already have teenagers excited at the thought of their own indigenous channel and while the channel has been actively carrying out its test transmission in the past few months, the impact of other aspects of the organisation has been felt by the teenagers all year.

“The TATV Instagram page is one of the most visited platforms for teenagers so far and Teen Africa has also been investing in young musical talents with it’s subsidiary company, Teen Africa Music. Already, seven new teen talents have been signed to the label and are set to shake up the music scene in 2021.”

TATV is seen as the next big revolution in Nigeria’s media history. With the website, www.teenafrica.tv, getting daily hits and their social media platforms growing organically daily, TATV is set to be the most formidable platform for the African millennials.

