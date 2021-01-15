



Ismail Lawal, better known by his stage name Cashwale is a multi-talented singer and a song writer. To usher in the New Year, he released two singles, titled, ‘Pull Up’ and ‘Upgrade’.

According to University of Lagos graduate, the singles were inspired by the happenings in his environment. “Life has evolved to the point where everything revolves around money and the good life, so that prompted Pull Up and Upgrade.”

Cashwale studied Civil Engineering but his love for entertainment could not be hidden as he has been harnessing his music talent from an early age. He made a bang and introduced himself to the Nigerian music scene with ‘Oshomolo’ in 2013 and since then has never looked back.

He has worked with notable figures in the music scene including producer extraordinaire ‘D’Tunes and he also supported HKN finest Davido, on his UK tour at the Indigo2 Arena in the year 2013.

The Afro pop act, released another Monster hit. ‘Ghen Ghen ti’ in January 2014. It is only the beginning of what promises to be a breathtaking career. It was followed with another single ‘lover lover’, which was made and shot in London. He moved to London subsequently for greener pastures, worked for a few years to raise funds to support his music career, which were not void of difficult moments.

He made a head way financially, after some years and moved back to Nigeria to continue his musical career, where he dropped hit singles like handkerchief, followed with the remix featuring CDQ.

Cashwale however moved to Atlanta to continue his sojourn in life to work so as to remain more relevant in the music industry, he is now back with his two singles.

Describing his style as Classic, Cashwale says he intends to keep the brand more relevant by churning out songs that will grow his fan base to his brand of music.

