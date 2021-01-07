The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has agreed to relinquish power to the president-elect, Joe Biden, moments after the latter’s confirmation.

Mr Biden was confirmed by the U.S Congress after the historical breach of the country’s Capitol Building by mobs allegedly loyal to Mr Trump.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the incumbent president had reiterated his intention to cling to power due to his suspicion of electoral fraud in the country’s just November election.

His comment has been adjudged by many to have stirred the demonstrations which have now undermined American democratic tenets.

Holding on to his reservation on the election results but in a rather sober tone, Mr Trump on Thursday, said he was ready to relinquish power to Mr Biden comes January 20, 2021.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he reportedly noted in a statement.

Also, prior to this, Mr Trump had alleged his vice, Mike Pence, the presiding chairperson of the Congress, as coward for maintaining a contrary stance on the election.