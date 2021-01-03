By Charles Iornumbe

The death of Professor Jerry Agada no doubt came to Nigerians particularly members of the literary community as a rude shock. In Benue State where the deceased hailed, the people there were taken by the storms because no one would have imagined that for the most part of Agada’s absence from the scene nearly three weeks, he was battling with death for survival. Here was a man who attended book launches and many other events in which he was duly invited as though one’s survival depended on such outings. For those who knew Agada very well, his presence at events defined the very essence of him as a ‘Father-Figure’ that felt there was all the time, the need to encourage, honour and support others. He would sit at such events from beginning to the end. Benue Literati Community was privileged to have Agada among a few personalities known for this kind of gesture which developed into a lifestyle.

Death is so wicked that it however, did not allow Nigerians to attend Agada’s burial in the manner they would have loved to do to honour the deceased in return.

Apart from his usual noticable presence at book launches and other occasions, Agada was simple, humble, understanding, humourous, amiable, approachable, entertaining and a likable personality. He was adjuded as a literary Icon whose speeches were hardly devoid of proverbs. His consistent use of proverbs and annectodes which he usually said were typical of Orokam people of Ogbadibo local government area really drew attention of many that associated with him to Orokam, his place of birth. The late Agada was a very good public speaker. His speeches were almost always couched with jokes and wise sayings. One of Agada’s popular jokes is that a man was to deliver a speech at an occasion and when he rose to speak, he observed that others have said everything to the point that he had nothing to say again. Agada would crack this joke with the intention to shorten his own speech but would end up dazzling his audience with humourous expressions without them knowing that the speech was long. This would happen after the Master of Ceremony had, in the cause of introduction, captured all the positions Agada had held in the past.

Professor Agada was someone who cherished proper introduction of guests at any given ceremony. To get his attention, the MC would need to introduce him properly. Such an MC must acknowledge Agada as: former Principal Government College Makurdi, former Executive Secretary Benue State Examinations Board, former Chairman Board of Colleges of Education, former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, former National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA, former Gubernatorial Aspirant and former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Until his departure, Agada was the Chairman Benue State Civil Service Commission and member of the Board for LNG prize for Literature.

Unarguably, Agada’s previous responsibilities earned him the title of ‘Former of Formers’ in the literary circles in Benue State for which he always felt highly excited about.

Professor Jerry Agada like Niyi Osundare belonged to the class of visionary writers. He adopted a simple style of language easily understood by all readers of his publications. As a visionary writer, Agada saw the premonition of his death many years ahead and the circumstances surrounding his eventual departure on earth are reminiscent of the reality he captured in his poem entitled ‘Epicedium’ from the collection, THE MAGIC YEAR:A Poetry in Prose and Rhymes below:

EPICEDIUM

Now death has come

Now must I go

Cos I believe

This moment must come

Now death has come

With a wish

To call me off

Now must I submit

With a will

To go in peace

In death shall I see

The nature

Of the world’s nothingness

In death shall I appreciate

The beauty of everlasting

Life

For God has called

Sure, to Him I go

Therefore, bear no grieve

Against this day of grief

Bear no grudges

As death trudges

With me as prey

To my heavenly home.

The above poem captures Agada’s conviction that God the creator reigns supreme and that when he dies because death is inevitable, his soul would go to be with the Lord. In this light therefore, the Poet Persona had surrendered his life to God many years ago believing that some day, the hour might come. The poem opens with words that portray it as though the poet wrote the poem shortly before he died. Here him:

‘Now death has come

Now must I go

Cos I believe

This moment must come’

There is the tone of expectancy of an unavailable moment in one’s life’s time from the persona in the poem when he says ‘Now death has come’ meaning he has waited for it and it has finally come. There is a narrative about Agada’s death that says he took himself to a medical facility when he started experiencing some health challenges and on getting there, he could not come back the same way he leftt. If this narrative is true, then the lines in Epicedium that say

‘Now death has come

With a wish

To call me off

Now must I submit

With a will

To go in peace ‘

are justifiable. The persona promises to surrender himself to death and to go in peace. Like Christ carrying his cross to Calvary and asking his followers not to weep for Him, Agada urges his people including you and me not to border about his death because he is on the way to his heavenly home. According to the Poet, it is only in death that he can appreciate eternal life and the World’s emptiness.

From the poet’s tone, it is obvious that he has acted in accordance with the dictates of his visionary poetic conscience to depart in an unsung manner thus, denying his family members, friends and well wishers as well as literary enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to witness activities culminating into his burial.

He leaves the people with the moral burden of coming to terms with man’s inevitable end and the devastation such an end could cause one’s beloved.

It is interesting to note that Agada was a very committed person. He would never shy away from any responsibility. There was the urge in him to serve his people in any capacity. This is the reason he accepted to be the chairman of the Benue State Civil Service Commission after serving as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Agada had a good relationship with the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Samuel Ortom who appointed him helmsman of the State Civil Service Commission. As a politician, Agada knew how to use his good offices to address other people’s challenges. Through his instrumentality, he was able to influence the promotion of many civil servants who had stagnated for many years.

He was an active member of the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA at the state and national levels. His presence at any ANA event gave credence and credibility to the Association’s programmes and activities. Agada’s name was synonymous with ANA so much that it appeared one could not do anything in the Association without his consent and endorsement. He was a regular feature at ANA”s monthly readings and would read from his work.

In recognition of his contribution to the growth of Literature, the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas NLNG in November 2019, conferred him with an award which he presented to the state executive councl of the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA Benue State chapter.

Between 2016-2019, professor Agada played key roles in the upliftment of ANA Benue. He supported the success of the yearly iterary awareness campaigns which is carried out by ANA National in conjunction with Yusuf Ali SAN. He supported the inauguration of ANA Branch at the College of Education Oju. Professor Agada equally helped to facilitate smooth elections in the Association at the state and National levels. The success of the 2017 annual international convention held by ANA Benue was largely attributed to professor Agada’s role along with professor Idris Amali of FULAFIA who was chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the event.

Born on the 11th of November,1952 in Orokam, Agada schooled variously at Saint Francis Secondary School Otukpo, Kaduna State Polytechnic, National Technical Teachers College Yaba Lagos, University of Exeter and Staton University Florida, USA.

Agada had many literary works to his credit such as “The Magic Year”, “The Secret Deal”, his collection of poetry that has been listed as one of the best 100 hundred selling books in the world by Amazon. Other books include: “Rages and Tears”, “The Successors” and “The Honourable Chairman” which had been adapted into a movie. His other movie entitled “Household” featured some great Nollywood stars like Sam Loco Efe and Ada Ameh.

Ever since the demise of this literary Icon, goodwill messages have continued to pour in from other writers and bodies across the country all of which indicate a deep sense of loss by his admirers.

From the NLNG, Agada supported the transition of the Nigerian Prize for Literature to a new administration and governance structure, driving improvement initiatives that impacted positively on the administration and adjudication as well as the integrity of the prize.

According to NLNG, the late professor Agada was a well-rounded professional who stood by the excellence and integrity of the Prize, and who animated deliberations with his witty remarks. He will be sorely missed by the Prize’s Board and Secretariat. To Mallam Denja Abdullahi, the immediate past ANA National President, ‘the image that readily comes to mind about Prof. Jerry Agada is that of an archetypal father with a lot of sons and an overseer of a great compound where all sorts of beats will find ready dancers as said in one of Achebe’s books. Denja said many of them encountered him in the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA- an Association he was very proud of publicly proclaiming that pride before the Senate in a ministerial screening years ago and which he served practically to the very end of his life; garnering well deserved positions and accolades, culminating in becoming its President, Fellow and a member of the National Advisory Council’. In a poetic tribute entitled ‘O Death You Have No Shame’, the author of the books: ‘Threos of Anger’ and ‘Arrows of Anguish’ Igba Ogbole, described professor Agada as an iroko who felt at home in the forest of shrubs, a lion who took pleasure in playing ‘iche’ with crickets and above all, a giant who strolled comfortably with Lilliputians. Mr. Ogbole who is also the Director News and Current Affairs Radio Benue and one of professor Agada’s kinsmen, described the deceased as a man defined by his humility and simplicity, a master of words who could be written about only by masters of the craft. A former Chairman of ANA Benue, Dr. Raymond Anumve, in his tribute, opined that his paths crossed with professor Agada two decades ago when he Anumve joined the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA. Dr. Anumve described Agada as an excellent mentor especially in the word of literary creativity who made himself available to writers, citing Agada’s chairing of his last birthday anniversary along with Drs. Maria Ajima and John Tsuwa.To one Master Oko Owoicho who popularly goes by the pen name ‘Africa’, professor Agada was a father who loved identifying with the people irrespective of their social standing in society. Master Owoicho said as a young writer finding his feet in society, Prof Agada was one of the few people ready to support literary initiatives such as the ones he had conceived. To Samuel Terseer Baki, the immediate past ANA Benue General Secretary, Agada was someone writers would never get tired of writing about because of his long lasting impression on their minds and prayed that God should grant the deceased eternal glory.

To Mr. Maik Ortserga the current ANA National President, Agada’s major reason for venturing into creative writing was to create a moral vision that will help people mend their ways for the betterment of the society, and to keep to his words, he did marvelously well before the solitary reaper came calling in the early hours of 22nd December, 2020 barely three days to Christmas. To the ANA National chief Scribe, Prof Jerry Agada’s fame as a writer was unimaginable. According to Maik, although Agada contested and was elected the President of ANA at the Minna Convention in November, 2009 and was not successful in his attempt to return for a second term, most people believe, up to the point of his death, that he was still ANA president as he will, at several occasions, correct some Masters of Ceremony that he was not the current ANA president.

On his part, a former Vice Chancellor of Benue State University Makurdi, professor David Ker wrote that he first me Jerry Agada while serving as Commissioner of Education in 1994. Professor Ker said he went on an inspection visit to Govt College Utonkon and liked the work Agada did in the School and when the opportunity came to reward hard work, he moved him to Makurdi to occupy the position of Executive Secretary of the Benue State Examination Board. Professor Ker said Agada rose rapidly and made him proud. He described Agada’s departure as God’s design. ANA Benue Leadership in its tribute signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mike Amedu, described professor Agada as the Association’s benefactor whose legacies would continue to speak for him many years after his demise. On a personal note, professor Agada was an exemplary family man, teacher, counselor, and administrator who blended with writers and politicians of all social status. I saw Prof as more of a Benue man of Tiv extraction because most of his domestic staff were Tiv people. He was one of those the executive council of ANA under me in Benue had enjoyed their support and good will to succeed. We will all miss his jokes, proverbs and story telling posture and particularly for the literary community in Benue, we are however, consoled by the fact that Prof Agada left an offshoot in the person of Igba Ogbole who entered the literary scene with a big bang. As an Orokam born, Igba will continue to feed writers with story telling and proverbs typical of Okam people. In addition to the tributes that have trailed professor Agada’s death, there are calls for submission of writings for publication in his honour. The first which is coming from the National executive of the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA has the title ‘JEREMAID FOR JERRY : A Collection of Writings on the Passing of Prof Jerry Antnony Agada”. The coordinating editor, Maik Ortserga in a statement said the publication which is going to be a mourning collection for all categories of tributes be them poems, short stories, short drama pieces, anecdotes and memorials should be forwarded to: [email protected]/[email protected] from the time of this publication till 28 January 2021. The second call for enteries is from the Society of Young Writers of Nigeria SYWN which is strictly on an anthology of poems. These efforts prove absolutely that though professor Agada’s body had been laid to rest, he would be immortalised by fellow writers across the globe. It is expected that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in his usual magnanimity and recognition for hard work, would deem it for his administration to also immortalise the chairman of the Benue State Civil Service Commission while ANA Benue should be contemplating a programme it would evolve to commemorate one of its pioneers. Already, there is a window of hope that at the appropriate time, writers might have an opportunity to commemorate professor Agada’s death. This indication is coming from the eldest son of the deceased, Mr. Mike Agada who used his father’s telephone number to send a message of appreciation to writers on the various social media platforms for their tributes to the family. He said “ I have summoned the courage to log in today and reach out to you his numerous friends on this cyber space (FB). I am reaching out to you to let you know that plans are in top gear to give him a befitting farewell” He went ahead to state the family’s resolve to ensure that you all are brought up-to-speed with regards to the decisions taken and the farewell arrangements as time progresses. I use this opportunity to tell you that on behalf of my Family that all your condolences are received with much gratitude and appreciation. While the literary community awaits the day professor Agada would be so honoured, it is our hope that God would rest his soul peacefully in His bossom and grant him heavenly glory, amen. Adieu Prof.

Charles Iornumbe PhD is the immediate past ANA Benue chairman and currently the National Ex-Officio One of the literary body.